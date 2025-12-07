Bhopal News: Over 1,000 Passengers Affected As 4 Indigo Flights Get Cancelled | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four IndiGo flights were cancelled on Saturday affecting over 1,000 air passengers. Two flights from Mumbai, one each from Bengaluru and Pune were cancelled on Saturday, according to airport administration. Total 30 flights were operated at Raja Bhoj Airport on Saturday

Those which were cancelled include IndiGo 6E 5172-2162 Mumbai-Bhopal, which was to be operated around 11am and 6E- 5298-6715 Mumbai-Bhopal which was to be operated at around 4.45pm. Similarly, 6E-6465-6466 Banglore-Bhopal, was to be operated around 8 am and 6E-258-257 Pune-Bhopal was to be operated at 3.55pm.

As per Raja Bhoj airport, total 9 flights (18 flight movements) of IndiGo operated from Bhopal Airport. On Friday, all the nine IndiGo flights (18 movements) were cancelled.

Raja Bhoj airport administration has claimed that IndiGo flight operations at Bhopal Airport are gradually returning to normalcy, with a steady increase in flight movements and a noticeable reduction in cancellations. Key routes to Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa, which were cancelled on Friday, operated on Saturday.

The flights operated as per schedule on Saturday were - 6E7525/7526 Ahmedabad (AMD) Bhopal (BHO) AMD, 6E6602/6603 Delhi (DEL) BHO DEL, 6E7594/7595 Hyderabad (HYD) BHO HYD, 6E368/393 Bangalore (BLR) BHO BLR and Bhopal-Raipur. Over 1000 passengers travelled on these flights. Passenger movement has also improved significantly, with more than 2,500 passengers travelling through Bhopal Airport till 1500 hours. Flight and passenger movements are further expected to increase as operations continue to stabilise.

Travel operator Punit Maheshwari said, Flight operation returned to normalcy on Saturday. Most flights operated. Passengers have re-scheduled their journey to minimise chaos.

Director Ramjee Awasthi said, Bhopal airport continues to monitor the situation closely and is in constant touch with the airline to support passengers and ensure smooth operations.