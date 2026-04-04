Bhopal News: Outrage After Minor’s Molestation At Kanya Bhoj, Elderly Suspect Held | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident during Ram Navami has sparked outrage in Arera Hills area. Alleged inappropriate physical misconduct with a six-year-old girl during a kanya bhoj function triggered protests and demands for strict action against the suspect.

Arera Hills police station incharge Sunil Kumar Sharma said the incident occurred during a community function held on Ram Navami.

The suspect allegedly lured the minor to his house on certain pretext and behaved inappropriately with her. The shocked and frightened victim remained silent but later narrated the incident to her family the next day.

The family approached Arera Hills police station and lodged a formal complaint. Police registered a case on charges of sexual assault and arrested the suspect. He was later produced before the court and sent to jail.

Meanwhile, anger erupted among local residents as the news spread. On Saturday, a large number of women gathered outside Arera Hills police station, staging a protest and raising slogans demanding strict punishment for the suspect.

The women blocked the main road connecting Roshanpura to Jahangirabad, causing traffic disruption for several hours.

Police officials said the suspect, an elderly man, has been taken into custody and additional charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added. Meanwhile, protesting women warned of a massive movement if strict punishment is not ensured.