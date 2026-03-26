Bhopal News: One More Flight Each For Delhi, Mumbai From City; Summer Schedule Brings More Flights And Better Timing Options | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Summer Schedule 2026, Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal will see improved air connectivity with the addition of two new flights compared to last year. The schedule will come into effect from March 29.

Under the revised arrangement, an additional flight to Delhi has been introduced, further strengthening connectivity with the national capital. A new flight to Navi Mumbai has also been launched, providing a direct air link between Bhopal and Navi Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai flight will operate daily in the evening, arriving at 20:10 and departing at 20:50, offering convenient access to the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Additionally, under the Summer Schedule 2026, the timings of several existing flights have been revised. Arrival and departure timings for flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been rescheduled to improve connectivity and operational efficiency.

Airport Director Ramji Awasthi said, Multiple flights to Delhi will now be available across various time slots, including 06:30, 07:55 and 12:05, as well as 16:20, 19:00 and 20:25, providing passengers with a wider range of options. These new flights and schedule changes will cater to the growing demand for air travel from Bhopal and further improve connectivity across the country.