Bhopal News: Nine Retired Bureaucrats Rehabilitated In Over 2 Years | Representational Image/Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has changed the tradition of rehabilitating the retired officers after taking over the reins of power.

He has rehabilitated nine retired bureaucrats in two and a quarter years. Among them, there are seven IAS officers and two retired IPS officers. And four of them have been posted in the CM’s Secretariat.

The posts of chairmen of the Electricity Regularity Commission (ERC) and Real Estate Regularity Authority (RERA) are lying vacant. There are talks over appointing retired IAS officers to these organisations.

Yadav has sprung surprises in appointing retired administrative officers. Breaking the traditions of appointing a retired officer from judicial services in the Information Commission CM appointed a retired IPS officer, Vijay Yadav, as its chairman.

None of the retired IAS officers have been appointed members of the Information Commission.

Similarly, instead of appointing an IPS officer to the Human Rights Commission, Yadav appointed a former principal secretary Vidhan Sabha, AP Singh, as its member.

Among the retired IAS officers, Manoj Shrivastava has been appointed chairman of the State Election Commission, and SN Mishra and Mukesh Shukla have been appointed members of the MP Administrative Units Reformation Commission, and Akshay Singh has been made its secretary.

Gopal Dad and Rajesh Hingankar are OSDs in the CM’s Secretariat. Mahesh Choudhary was the OSD of CM’s Secretariat. Now, he has been made a member of the Private Universities Commission.

A former IAS officer, Ajatshatru Shrivastava, who was appointed consultant of the Good Governance School, was attached to the CM’s secretariat.

As there are no chairmen in ERC and RERA, the members are working in these two organisations.

More than one year has passed since the government floated an advertisement for the post of chairman of ERC.

The government is required to set up a selection committee to appoint the RERA chairman. The chief justice of the High Court will be its chairman. The principal secretary (law) and the additional chief secretary (rural development department) will be the other members of the committee.