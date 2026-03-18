Bhopal News: Ashlam Chamda Gets Bail In Alleged Cow Meat Supply Case | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Wednesday granted bail to Ashlam Qureshi alias Chamda in an alleged cow meat smuggling case.

Advocate Jagdish Gupta, appearing for Ashlam Qureshi alias Chamda, said the SIT constituted in the matter had already submitted the chargesheet on March 6.

He added that the SIT had not submitted the forensic report from the Hyderabad forensic laboratory. On the Collector’s instructions, samples were sent to the Hyderabad forensic laboratory for testing, but the SIT submitted only the report from the Mathura forensic laboratory.

Gupta said a team of three doctors had stated that the sample was not cow meat, while the Mathura forensic laboratory report said it was cow meat, making the entire matter suspicious.

On December 17, 2025, Hindu outfits intercepted a truck, container number UP15JT4266, at Rushtam police colony. The vehicle was loaded with meat that was to be supplied to Mumbai from a slaughterhouse. Members of the outfits took samples and submitted them to the State Veterinary Hospital, Bhopal, for testing.

A complaint was first lodged at Jangirabad police station on December 24, 2025. An FIR was registered on January 26, 2026, against Ashlam Qureshi alias Chamda, director of the slaughterhouse. The SIT was formed on January 24, 2026.

Earlier, Jai Maa Bhavani group, Bhanu Hindu and Sanskriti Bachao Manch’s Chandra Shekhar Tiwari opposed the bail, but the court set aside the objections and granted bail, Gupta added.