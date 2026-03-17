Bhopal News: Engineer Duped Of ₹3.22 Lakh In Share Market Investment Fraud | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police have registered a case of fraud against unidentified cyber criminals after an engineer from the city was cheated of Rs 3.22 lakh on the pretext of share market investment.

According to reports, the complainant Sunil Parkhe, a resident of Beemakunj on Kolar Road and an engineer in a private company, filed a complaint through the cyber helpline.

In his complaint, he said that in August 2025 he searched internet for opportunities to invest in the share market and found a contact number of a company.

After contacting the number, the fraudsters added him to a Telegram group where members regularly shared information about share market investments and profits. Influenced by the discussions and profit claims, Parkhe initially invested Rs 1.5 lakh.

Soon after the investment, the amount displayed in his account increased to Rs 1.9 lakh, which convinced him that the investment was genuine. Trusting the instructions, Parkhe transferred additional money and in total, the fraudsters collected Rs 3.22 lakh from him.

However, when he tried to withdraw the amount the caller told him that he would have to pay GST and professional tax to withdraw the funds.

When he refused, the accused removed him from the Telegram group and stopped responding.