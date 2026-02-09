Bhopal News: National Human Rights Commission Member Measures Distance Between Temple & Liquor Shop | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Human Rights Commission and the residents of the Arera Colony on Sunday measured the distance between the temple and the liquor shop and found that rules were violated in giving permission to open the shop.

The residents of Arera Colony and Congress leader Vivek Tripathi had filed the complaint to NHRC that the shop was operating near the temple and was a violation of the rule.

The Commission had asked the excise department of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to submit the report. The department submitted the report that the temple was not registered and also there was no violation in setting up the shop.

On Sunday, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visited the area and took the measurement and found that the distance between the temple and liquor shop was 50 meters, which is a violation of the rules. He has asked excise department officials to remove the shop immediately.