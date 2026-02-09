 Bhopal News: National Human Rights Commission Member Measures Distance Between Temple & Liquor Shop
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: National Human Rights Commission Member Measures Distance Between Temple & Liquor Shop

Bhopal News: National Human Rights Commission Member Measures Distance Between Temple & Liquor Shop

The Commission had asked the excise department of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to submit the report. The department submitted the report that the temple was not registered, and also there was no violation in setting up the shop. On Sunday, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visited the area and took the measurement and found that the distance between the temple and liquor shop was 50 meters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: National Human Rights Commission Member Measures Distance Between Temple & Liquor Shop | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Human Rights Commission and the residents of the Arera Colony on Sunday measured the distance between the temple and the liquor shop and found that rules were violated in giving permission to open the shop.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Mining Department Employee Robbed At Knifepoint Inside Her Home, Maid’s Son Arrested
article-image

The residents of Arera Colony and Congress leader Vivek Tripathi had filed the complaint to NHRC that the shop was operating near the temple and was a violation of the rule.

The Commission had asked the excise department of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to submit the report. The department submitted the report that the temple was not registered and also there was no violation in setting up the shop.

On Sunday, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visited the area and took the measurement and found that the distance between the temple and liquor shop was 50 meters, which is a violation of the rules. He has asked excise department officials to remove the shop immediately.

FPJ Shorts
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Pahalgam Attack Anxiety Raised As PM Modi Interacts With Tribal Students In Dev Monga, Gujarat
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Pahalgam Attack Anxiety Raised As PM Modi Interacts With Tribal Students In Dev Monga, Gujarat
Chocolate Day 2026: Everything About Date, Significance, Celebrations & More
Chocolate Day 2026: Everything About Date, Significance, Celebrations & More
‘Kheloge Toh Khiloge’: PM Modi Encourages Students to Balance Studies and Sports
‘Kheloge Toh Khiloge’: PM Modi Encourages Students to Balance Studies and Sports
SMFG India Home Finance Lays Out Five-Year Plan To Double AUM
SMFG India Home Finance Lays Out Five-Year Plan To Double AUM

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: National Human Rights Commission Member Measures Distance Between Temple & Liquor Shop
Bhopal News: National Human Rights Commission Member Measures Distance Between Temple & Liquor Shop
Madhya Pradesh February 9, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons; State Sees...
Madhya Pradesh February 9, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons; State Sees...
Bhopal News: High Court Chief Justices Stress Courtroom Justice, Warn Against Media Trials
Bhopal News: High Court Chief Justices Stress Courtroom Justice, Warn Against Media Trials
Overhead In Bhopal: Officer Ka Gussa, Blessed By Luck, Going On Deputation, Unhappy Ps & More
Overhead In Bhopal: Officer Ka Gussa, Blessed By Luck, Going On Deputation, Unhappy Ps & More
MP News: ₹82.4 Lakh FDR Fraud; FIR Against Private Firm Official, Ex-Bank Officer in Jabalpur
MP News: ₹82.4 Lakh FDR Fraud; FIR Against Private Firm Official, Ex-Bank Officer in Jabalpur