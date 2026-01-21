Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal, Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Illegal Plastic Units In Bhopal

Bhopal News: NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Illegal Plastic Units In Bhopal | Reprsentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of severe health and environmental risks posed by over 50 illegally operating plastic recycling units in the city’s scrapyard area and ordered them to relocate away from residential areas.

According to the tribunal, despite a ban on single-use plastic in Bhopal since 2022, its use continues unabated. Every day, nearly 10–12 tonnes of plastic waste reach municipal transfer stations and the Adampur Cantonment area, while an almost equal quantity is diverted to scrap yards through informal scrap dealers, where it is recycled illegally. The situation is worsened by rampant e-waste dismantling, releasing toxic fumes during extraction of valuable metals.

The NGT noted that more than 50 plastic recycling factories are functioning illegally in narrow lanes of the junkyard, surrounded by residential colonies housing nearly two lakh people. Fires reportedly break out at least twice a week, and smoke from burning plastic has led to dangerously high air pollution levels.

A study cited by the tribunal recorded PM10 levels as high as 225 near the area, among the highest in the city. The matter will be reviewed next on March 27, 2026.

Concern over MLPs

The tribunal also raised serious concerns over multi-layered plastic (MLP), widely used in food and consumer goods packaging. It observed that MLP is largely non-recyclable, non-energy recoverable, and has no viable alternative use, yet continues to flood the market due to weak enforcement of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms under the Plastic Waste Management Rules.

Microplastics major threat

Flagging the growing threat of microplastics, the NGT referred to studies showing their presence in drinking water, air, soil, and even the human body. While long-term health impacts are still under research, the tribunal stressed the need for precautionary action.

NGT’s order

Issuing a series of directions, the NGT ordered the Madhya Pradesh government to control illegal plastic units, relocate them away from residential areas, strengthen plastic waste management, and ensure regular monitoring of drinking water for microplastics. Municipal corporations of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, and Ujjain, along with pollution control authorities, have been directed to submit action taken reports within four weeks.