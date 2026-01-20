Bhopal News: 2 Women Sexually Exploited In Rural Areas | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were sexually exploited in rural areas of Bhopal. Police have registered cases on their complaint and are searching for the accused.

In the first case, a 24-year-old woman alleged that a man sexually exploited her for months under the false promise of marriage. According to complaint, woman knew accused Nikhil since childhood.

After her marriage to a man from Raisen, she continued to remain in contact with Nikhil who allegedly persuaded her to leave her husband and return to her village while assuring her that he would marry her. The woman then began living with him in a live-in relationship, during which he repeatedly sexually exploited her.

After about six months ago, the accused reportedly distanced himself and started looking for another bride. When the woman insisted on marriage, he refused, following which she approached Bilkhiriya police. Police have registered a case against the accused for rape and under SC, ST Act.

In a separate incident, Berasia police have registered a case of rape and caste-based abuse against a farm owner. The victim, a 35-year-old woman works as a labourer and lives with her family on the farm. She alleged that one night in November, when she was alone at home the accused Bharat Singh forcibly entered her house and raped her.

Out of fear, she did not report the incident immediately. However, when the accused later began pressurising her to establish physical relations again, she informed her husband and lodged a complaint at the police station. Berasia police have registered a case against the farm owner for rape and for insulting the woman on the basis of her caste.