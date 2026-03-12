Bhopal News: MP Police Proposes AI-Based Training, Virtual Firing For Constable Batch 2025 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The training wing of the police headquarters has prepared a proposal in which four new interventions are suggested for the upcoming police constable batch of 2025. The proposal has been sent to the DGP for approval.

To prepare the trainees to match the challenges of the modern era, the training wing is upgrading its training material.

The four interventions include an AI course in the present ‘computer awareness and cyber security’, AI in outdoor training, a virtual firing simulator and a digital sand model.

AI course in present ‘computer awareness and cyber security’

At present, in all the police training schools across the state, ‘computer awareness and cyber security’ is included in training, under which the trainees are trained to face cyber fraud cases.

But after the induction of AI in the course, the trainees will be able to get trained in AI surveillance systems and facial recognition technology. They can review CCTV camera and body-worn camera footage more efficiently. Facial recognition policing tools can assist in identifying suspects via video, image and audio analysis.

AI in drills

At present, a candidate who is part of the drill is not able to see his own mistake. The drillmaster corrects the candidate.

But after the use of AI in drill and outdoor training, the trainee can see his drills, and the AI will suggest the correct posture. The candidate will correct himself and also learn the perfect movement.

Virtual firing simulator

It is an ultra-modern step in gun firing in public if a law and order issue occurs. At present, the trainees participate in the firing practice at the firing ground.

Sometimes they are unsafe, and the performance of the trainee is not up to the mark.

Also, they do not get a situation in which they are involved in gun firing, standing among people. They are told to use guns to protect people and not to kill them, but they never get the training for this.

Now, if the proposal gets approved, the trainees, through the virtual firing situation, will be better trained for shooting in jungles, in hills, among the public and so on.

Digital sand model

It is also a modern teaching system to read maps and assess the situation of an area where the policeman is going to perform his duties.

At present, this system is installed in the BSF.

In the digital sand model, along with other features, the trainees will be trained through audio visuals, 3-D models, etc.

Proposal sent

ADG, Training, Raja Babu Singh told the Free Press that the proposal had been sent to the DGP for approval. If everything went well, the induction of four new interventions would be included in the new batch.

He also added that a few crores would be spent to establish the new system.