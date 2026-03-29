Bhopal News: MLA Rameshwar Sharma Urges More Flights At Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport, Cites Indore Comparison |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Rameshwar Sharma has demanded more flights at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal at par with Indore Airport. He was addressing the inaugural function of the domestic arrivals section at Raja Bhoj Airport on Sunday.

He said, “We are told that there is low passenger load, so flights are not operated, but many times, I was denied a seat. Many times, I noticed that hardly one or two seats are vacant. We are not comparing Bhopal airport with other hi-fi international airports, but at least we can compare Raja Bhoj Airport with Indore Airport.”

Private airliner not coming to Bhopal: Director

Airport Director Ramji Awasthi said, “Private airliners are not coming to Bhopal. At present, we have seven flights to Delhi, four to Mumbai and two to Bangalore.

For Pune, many parents have raised the issue. Day slots are not available. Pune Airport (PNQ) faces significant day slot constraints and potential technical interruptions due to its role as a restricted civil enclave under the IAF. So day slots are not available from Bhopal. We get evening slots for Bhopal-Pune.”