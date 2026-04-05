Bhopal News: Mewada Murder; Suspect’s Flip-Flops Baffle Police | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The prime suspect Asif alias Bom in the Vijay Mewada murder case is reportedly giving inconsistent statements during interrogation, complicating the investigation. The court has sent him to judicial custody till April 13, while he continues to receive treatment at Hamidia Hospital after being injured in a police encounter.

The investigation team is trying to determine who assisted Asif during his time on the run, where he hid for three days, and how he managed to reach Samaspura village. However, his changing statements have made it difficult for police to establish a clear sequence of events.

Police officials said a thorough interrogation will be conducted once Asif recovers. Police are also probing whether he was part of an organised gang or was independently building a criminal network. His social media accounts and call records are under scrutiny to trace his connections and activities.

Preliminary findings suggest that Asif used social media to project a lavish and influential lifestyle. He allegedly posted photos with luxury vehicles and weapons to create a sense of fear and attract young followers. Police are now closely examining his network, and more arrests are expected soon.