Bhopal News: 6 Held For Planning To Rob Jewellery Shop Inside An Abandoned And Dilapidated Building Of BHEL | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police on Saturday arrested six miscreants who were allegedly planning a robbery at a jewellery shop. The suspects were caught red-handed while planning for the crime inside an abandoned and dilapidated building of BHEL.

Govindpura police station incharge Awadhesh Singh Tomar said police received a tip-off about a group of youths gathering in BHEL ruins with the intent to commit a serious offence.

Acting swiftly, a police team surrounded the abandoned quarters and caught Nagu Nargave, Mohammad Iqbal, Sanjay Prajapati, Irshad, Arhan, and Evilraj.

During interrogation, the six accused confessed that they were planning to rob a jewellery shop. Police recovered knives, chilli powder, masks and a motorcycle from them. Notably, the suspects were carrying masks to conceal their identities and evade detection in CCTV footage during the crime.

The accused have prior criminal records. Police are questioning them to determine their involvement in previous robbery cases and to identify other associates linked to the gang.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.