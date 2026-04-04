Bhopal News: ED Files Second Supplementary Prosecution Complaint In Arvind Joshi Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal, has filed a second supplementary prosecution complaint (SPC) before the Special PMLA Court, Bhopal, in the case of Arvind Joshi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

The agency initiated the investigation based on a case registered by the Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta, Bhopal, against late Arvind Joshi and wife Tinoo Joshi, both former IAS officers of the MP cadre, for allegedly possessing movable and immovable assets worth Rs 41.87 crore that were disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Earlier, the ED had issued three provisional attachment orders, attaching illegally acquired properties of Arvind Joshi and his family members worth approximately Rs 8.60 crore.

Subsequently, another provisional attachment order was issued on Jan 28, 2026, attaching properties worth approximately Rs 5 crore. Further, a supplementary prosecution complaint was filed on March 31, 2026, seeking confiscation of the attached properties.