Bhopal News: Metro’s Blue Line To Have 13 Elevated Stations | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After establishing the priority corridor on the Orange Line, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has started work on the Blue Line. A total of 13 elevated metro stations will come up on the Blue Line. Construction work on one of the metro stations has already begun.

Sources in the Metro Rail Corporation said the Blue Line is being laid between Bhadbhada Square and Ratnagiri. Areas including Prabhat Square and Jawahar Chowk fall along this stretch. Work on constructing pillars and related infrastructure has simultaneously begun on the Blue Line.

Meanwhile, the remaining work on the Orange Line is also under way. The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is set to start boring work for one of the two underground metro stations after the end of March. Necessary preparations to develop the two underground metro stations have been completed.

The Blue Line will have metro stations at Bhadbhada Chauraha, Depot Chauraha, Jawahar Chowk, Roshanpura Square, Parade Ground, near Kushabhau Thakre Hall, Prabhat Square, Govindpura, Indrapuri, Piplani and Ratnagiri Square. Construction of the Ratnagiri Metro Station has already started.

The Bhopal Metro Project has two lines, Orange and Blue. A total of 28 metro stations have been conceptualised under the project. Eight stations have already come up on the priority corridor. Twenty more stations are to be constructed under the project.