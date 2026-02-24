Bhopal News: Man Poses As BSF Jawan On Matrimony Site, Dupes Woman Of ₹1.20 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fraudster allegedly posed as a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on a matrimonial site and cheated a woman of Rs 1.20 lakh along with a gold chain.

A case has been registered in this connection at Jahangirabad police station. Similar cyber fraud cases involving WhatsApp links have also been reported from Kamla Nagar and Bajaria.

According to reports, Jinsi resident Alfiya Akram lodged a complaint stating that she met a man named Salman Malik on a matrimonial app. The accused introduced himself as a BSF jawan and claimed that he had shot himself in the hand to avoid posting in Siachen, following which he was suspended and penalised heavily.

Gaining her trust, the accused allegedly borrowed Rs 1.20 lakh from the woman. Later, when she travelled to Delhi to meet him and recover the money, he took her gold chain claiming it was unsafe to wear during travel. Soon after, the accused switched off his mobile phone and went absconding. Jahangirabad police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Other frauds

In another incident reported at Kamla Nagar police station, Mamta Jamgade (33), a resident of Shabari Nagar, lost Rs 3.095 lakh after clicking on an unknown link received via WhatsApp. The amount was allegedly withdrawn from her bank account soon after accessing the link.

A similar fraud was reported in Bajaria police station limits, where Chandni (34), a resident of Krishna Nagar, was duped of Rs over Rs 1.50 lakh by unidentified cyber criminals who trapped her through online deception.