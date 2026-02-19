 Bhopal News: Man Held For Alleged Rape, ₹5 Lakh Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Man Held For Alleged Rape, ₹5 Lakh Fraud

Bhopal News: Man Held For Alleged Rape, ₹5 Lakh Fraud

Ayodhya Nagar police in Bhopal arrested Rahul Singh of Shivpuri for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and duping her of nearly ₹5 lakh. The accused reportedly promised marriage and a joint business venture before cutting contact. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Man Held For Alleged Rape, ₹5 Lakh Fraud | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and duping her of nearly Rs 5 lakh, said Ayodhya Nagar police on Thursday.

According to police, the accused identified as Rahul Singh, a native of Shivpuri, reportedly met the victim, a resident of Bhopal, while both were working at a consultancy office. Their professional acquaintance soon developed into a friendship during which Singh allegedly promised to marry her, and established physical relations.

According to complaint, Singh later proposed that they start a business after marriage and claimed that an investment of Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh would help them launch a venture. She arranged approximately Rs 5 lakh and handed it over to him.

Read Also
MP News: Constable Loses ₹1 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Phone Hacked In Jabalpur, FIR Registered
article-image

After receiving the money, Singh’s behaviour allegedly changed. He began avoiding the victim, refused to fulfil his promise of marriage, and eventually cut off all communication.

FPJ Shorts
Aviation Safety Lapse: 9 AAIB Investigation Reports ‘Missing’ From Official Records; Only 23 Per Cent Of Probes Completed In Last 3 Years
Aviation Safety Lapse: 9 AAIB Investigation Reports ‘Missing’ From Official Records; Only 23 Per Cent Of Probes Completed In Last 3 Years
Mumbai News: BMC To Replace Arthur Road Sanitation Colony With 2,500 Homes, Clarifies Temples Are Being Relocated
Mumbai News: BMC To Replace Arthur Road Sanitation Colony With 2,500 Homes, Clarifies Temples Are Being Relocated
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Alleged PFI Treasurer, Says Group Attempted To Wage War Against Nation
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Alleged PFI Treasurer, Says Group Attempted To Wage War Against Nation
Mumbai Sessions Court Refuses To Return Wedding Chariot Horse, Cites Lack Of Licence And Illegal Business Activity
Mumbai Sessions Court Refuses To Return Wedding Chariot Horse, Cites Lack Of Licence And Illegal Business Activity

Realising she had been cheated and exploited, the woman approached Ayodhya Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Follow us on