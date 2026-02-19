Bhopal News: Man Held For Alleged Rape, ₹5 Lakh Fraud | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and duping her of nearly Rs 5 lakh, said Ayodhya Nagar police on Thursday.

According to police, the accused identified as Rahul Singh, a native of Shivpuri, reportedly met the victim, a resident of Bhopal, while both were working at a consultancy office. Their professional acquaintance soon developed into a friendship during which Singh allegedly promised to marry her, and established physical relations.

According to complaint, Singh later proposed that they start a business after marriage and claimed that an investment of Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh would help them launch a venture. She arranged approximately Rs 5 lakh and handed it over to him.

After receiving the money, Singh’s behaviour allegedly changed. He began avoiding the victim, refused to fulfil his promise of marriage, and eventually cut off all communication.

Realising she had been cheated and exploited, the woman approached Ayodhya Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.