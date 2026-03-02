Bhopal News: Mails Threatening To Blow Up People’s University, AIIMS | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed early Monday morning after emails threatening to blow up AIIMS and People’s University triggered security alerts at both campuses.

Police officials said the emails received at the two institutions claimed that cyanide-based bombs had been planted on the premises and would explode at 12.15 pm.

The sender warned authorities to evacuate doctors and students by 11 am. The message also contained religious slogans and used alarming language, raising security concerns.

The administrations of both institutions immediately alerted the police about the threat emails. Police and security agencies swung into action, and the People’s University campus was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Nishatpura police along with Bomb Disposal and Dog Squads searched the entire premises including classrooms and parking areas but found no suspicious object. An intensive search operation was also launched at AIIMS by Bag Sewania police and other agencies. However, nothing suspicious was found.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the bomb threats were fake and sent with mischievous intent. However, further investigations are under way to trace the sender, he added.

This was the second such threat received by People’s University within a fortnight. Earlier, a similar email threatening to blow up the university was received on February 19. No suspicious object or explosive was found in that incident either.