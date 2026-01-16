Bhopal News: Mahabharat Shows Path Of Wisdom, Dialogue, Peace, Says CM Mohan Yadav During Mahabharat Samagam Inaugration |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that Mahabharat was not merely an account of war but an epic that showed humanity the path of wisdom, dialogue, and peace.

“Today, when the world is grappling with war, violence, and intolerance, the message of the Mahabharat becomes even more relevant. Lord Krishna's life teaches us that choosing dialogue before conflict and compassion before power is true righteousness,” he added.

The chief minister was delivering the inaugural address at 9-day Mahabharat Samagam organised by Veer Bharat Nyas at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Friday. “Through this conclave from the land of Madhya Pradesh, we are sending a message to the world that the future of civilisations is not secure in conflict but in coexistence and magnanimity. This event will give new energy to our cultural consciousness and connect future generations to their heritage,” he said.

He also inaugurated India's first mythological and immersive dome theatre by Amartyalok Tales, Mumbai. The first presentation in the dome theatre was, Narayana: Sarvam, a 6-minute immersive film based on 12th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, culminating in Lord Krishna's cosmic form (Vishwaroop Darshan).

Besides, a dance drama, Karmchkakra ki Gatha, directed by Piyal Bhattacharya and Maitreyi Pahari and a play, Bhishma Ka Patan, by a theatre group from Indonesia were staged, which captivated the audience who were present in large numbers.

Exhibitions on backstage elements, weapons, Chakravyuh formation and flags, Indian puppetry, magazine and website of the Shri Krishna Patheya Trust, and poems were released.