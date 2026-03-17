Bhopal News: LPG; No Decision Yet On Supply To Hotels, Restaurants | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants in Bhopal has remained suspended for several days, severely affecting the hospitality sector.

According to officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, commercial LPG cylinders are currently being supplied only to schools and hospitals. Supply to other sectors, including hotels and restaurants, remains suspended.

An officer from the department said directions from the Government of India are awaited regarding the resumption of commercial LPG supply to the hotel sector.

Expressing strong displeasure over the decision, Bhopal Hotel and Restaurant Association President Tejkul Pal Singh Pali said hotels were considered an emergency service during the COVID pandemic and questioned why the same treatment is not being extended now.

“Nearly 10 days have passed since the ban on commercial LPG cylinders. This has severely affected hotel and restaurant operators,” Pali told Free Press.

He said the hospitality sector is facing a challenging situation, with many establishments struggling to keep operations running.

Recently, a memorandum addressed to the Collector was submitted seeking a solution to the problem. However, no decision has been taken so far.

The memorandum stated that hotels and restaurants are on the verge of shutting down due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

Sources said caterers, dhabas and small eateries are also suffering because of the suspension of commercial LPG supply.

Hotel owners have begun using induction stoves and other alternatives to continue cooking operations.