Bhopal News: LPG Crisis; Government Assures Adequate Stock, Consumers Struggle | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the state government’s claim that adequate LPG cylinders are available, people continue to run from pillar to post to book cylinders across Madhya Pradesh. In some places, protests have also erupted.

To control the situation, the government on Sunday appealed to PNG (Piped Natural Gas) consumers not to book LPG cylinders unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry issued a communiqué urging people not to panic-book LPG cylinders. It advised consumers to use digital modes instead of visiting gas agencies for bookings.

Oil marketing companies have already provided platforms such as mobile apps, SMS, WhatsApp and IVRS calls for LPG bookings.

The government also appealed to citizens to avoid spreading rumours regarding LPG availability and said district administrations have been instructed to take immediate action against misinformation.

Officials reiterated that adequate stock of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel is available in the state.

1,357 LPG cylinders seized

The state government has intensified action against black marketing of LPG cylinders. A total of 1,357 cylinders were seized from 1,025 locations across the state, while FIRs were registered in eight cases.

A six-member committee recently formed by the government is closely monitoring the LPG distribution situation.

Commercial gas users have been asked to use their existing stock judiciously and consider alternative fuel options where possible.

Consumers have also been encouraged to opt for PNG connections in areas where piped gas pipelines are available.

People have been advised to limit the use of LPG in activities that require high gas consumption.