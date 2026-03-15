Bhopal News: 20% Commercial LPG Quota Fuels Black Marketing Fears | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Allocation of 20% LPG cylinders for commercial use is likely to widen the scope of black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders, domestic gas consumers fear. They say domestic LPG cylinders could be passed off as commercial blue cylinders.

Hotels Association president Tejkul Pal Singh Pali said, “Now Food and Civil Supplies officials will have greater responsibility to check black marketing of gas cylinders. It is true there is a possibility of such practices after 20% allocation of cylinders for commercial use.”

Common gas consumers say that after the ban on commercial LPG, many shop vendors closed their outlets, but they may now resume operations. There is apprehension that they may use domestic gas cylinders in the garb of commercial ones.

RK Gupta, an LPG cylinder distributor, said, “Big hoteliers will not engage in corrupt practices of black marketing as it would affect their reputation. The Central Government should coordinate with the state government for proper implementation of the 20% relaxation for commercial LPG.”

To combat rising black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders, often diverted for commercial use due to supply shortages, the Union Government has allowed Oil Marketing Companies to allocate 20% of the average monthly requirement of commercial LPG to businesses.

MP Petrol Pumps Dealers Association president Ajay Singh said, “Street food vendors closed their shops as continuing operations would expose how they managed under the ban on commercial LPG. However, after allocation of 20% commercial LPG for hotels and restaurants, the scope for black marketing of domestic LPG widens. Vendors can use one commercial cylinder to avoid inspection while supplying domestic LPG illegally.”