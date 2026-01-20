 Bhopal News: Looteri Dulhan Awarded 2-Year Rigorous Imprisonment; Married Five Times Without Seeking Divorce, Targeted Poor And Vulnerable Men
A Bhopal district court sentenced a woman, dubbed “Looteri Dulhan,” to two years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000 for marrying five times without obtaining divorce. The court found she targeted poor and vulnerable men to exploit them. Evidence showed her daughters and sons-in-law were also part of the network.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions court, Bhopal sentenced a woman who was found guilty of marrying five times without obtaining a divorce, to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000.

The case pertains to Shahjahanabad police station area where the police registered a case and initiated an investigation based on a complaint from the victimised husband. Judge Megha Agrawal passed the order on Tuesday.

During the court proceedings, it emerged that the woman deliberately targeted poor, helpless and lonely men. Shortly after the marriage, she would begin to mentally and physically torture her husband and then attempt to seize his property.

The court considered this a pre-planned crime and made strong remarks. Evidence presented in court also revealed that Looteri Dulhan was not alone in game. Her daughters and sons-in-law were also part of the network.

article-image

Advocate Nazar Raja stated that after the hearing, the court convicted Looteri Dulhan under Section 82B, Section 495 of IPC. The court stated that repeatedly marrying without a divorce is not only illegal but also a crime that breaks trust in society.

