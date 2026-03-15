Bhopal News: Lokayukta Police Raids BMC Unit, Seizes Documents Over Alleged Financial Irregularities | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the Lokayukta police conducted a raid at the Central Motor Workshop of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and seized files and documents in connection with alleged financial irregularities of around ?100 crore on Sunday, officials said.

The raid continued till late evening at the workshop.

Earlier on Friday, the Lokayukta police had conducted a raid and seized the computer hard disk from the Finance Department of Additional Commissioner (Finance) Gunwant Sewantkar in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Following the development, the BMC Commissioner removed the officer from the post on Saturday.

According to officials, the officer and other government employees allegedly prepared fake e-bills related to the Central Motor Workshop, Water Works Department and other departments.

Lokayukta officials seized files related to the purchase of vehicle parts, their inward and outward entries, purchase tenders, bills and scrap details during the raid.

Officials said most payments were shown under repair services, as items can be damaged again after repair, leaving little evidence to trace the irregularities.

Money was allegedly siphoned off in the name of repainting municipal vehicles, with the same vehicles reportedly shown as repainted multiple times.

Police also collected tender documents, bills and other records related to the works.

Investigators suspect that bills were prepared with escalated amounts and high commissions were taken on them.

Duplicate bills were allegedly generated for works that were never carried out and the amount was withdrawn.

Officials suspect that separate financial heads were created and funds were transferred through them.

The bill amounts were allegedly transferred to accounts of firms belonging to family members, friends and other associates of the officials.

Police have collected account numbers of the firms, contractors and other persons who received the payments.

Officials said the transactions were carried out through SAP software, showing them as legitimate entries in the system.

Superintendent of Police DK Rathore said the team was sent to the workshop and seized several files and documents from the workstation.