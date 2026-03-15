Bhopal News: Lokayukta Police Raid BMC For Third Time In Five Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The third major raid by the Lokayukta Police on the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the past five years has exposed an alleged multi-crore financial scam, with investigators seizing nearly a decade of financial records and server data from the civic body.

An FIR has been registered against additional commissioner Gunwant Sewatkar, who was removed from finance and accounts responsibilities by BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain on Saturday.

Officials said the investigation currently names Sewatkar, but the probe is expected to widen as investigators examine financial transactions and documents spanning the last 10 years.

Sources indicated that several officials who held key financial roles during this period could come under scrutiny.

Responding to the allegations, Sewatkar denied sole responsibility for the suspected financial irregularities. He said all invoices were approved in 2023 by the then BMC commissioner based on fund availability.

History of corruption at BMC

The latest action marks the third major operation by the Lokayukta police at the Bhopal Municipal Corporation within five years.

In June 2024, an FIR was filed against 17 officials in the Sambal scheme scam, where zonal officers allegedly declared living beneficiaries dead to siphon off nearly Rs2 crore from the death assistance fund.

The civic body has also faced bribery scandals. Ward supervisor Deepak Batham was earlier caught accepting a bribe allegedly on behalf of AHO Dinesh Pal, while AHO Ajay Shravan remains under suspension in another bribery-related case.