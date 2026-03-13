Bhopal News: Lokayukta Police Raid Bhopal Municipal Corporation Office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Police Bhopal conducted a raid at the office of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and seized a computer hard disk in connection with alleged ?100 crore financial irregularities on Friday, officials said.

SP DK Rathore said a complainant had alleged that Additional Commissioner (Finance) Gunwant Sewantkar and other officials were involved in corrupt practices.

The officer and other government employees allegedly prepared fake e-bills of the Central Motor Workshop, Water Works Department and other departments.

Most of the bills were paid under repair services, as items can be damaged again after repair and no evidence remains to trace the irregularities.

Money was allegedly siphoned off in the name of repainting vehicles. The colours of the vehicles were shown as changed multiple times.

Bills were allegedly prepared with escalated amounts and high commissions were taken on them.

Duplicate bills were also allegedly prepared for works that were never carried out and the amount was withdrawn.

Investigators said new financial heads were allegedly created and money was transferred through them.

The bill amounts were allegedly transferred to the accounts of firms belonging to family members, friends and other associates of the officials.

Officials said the transactions were carried out through SAP software, showing them as legitimate entries in the system.

The investigation team was led by DSP BM Dewedi and other officials. The team seized the hard disk and contacted the Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation (MPSEDC), as the BMC server stores the main data.

The raid began around 9 am at the office. Several people gathered near the Additional Commissioner s office and officials were seen in a state of panic.