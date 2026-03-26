Bhopal News: Loan Harassment Pushes 26-Year-Old Bike Taxi Driver To Kill Self | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old bike taxi driver, Abhishek Sahu, died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance, reportedly due to mounting pressure to repay a loan. The incident took place under Nishatpura police station limits late Tuesday night.

According to reports, Abhishek checked into a hotel and stepped out in the evening for dinner but did not return. He was later found unconscious on the road and was taken to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police reached the spot and, during investigation, found a suicide note in his clothes. In the note, he mentioned being under constant pressure to repay a loan and named a person who was allegedly harassing him for repayment. Police sent the body for a post-mortem and registered a case.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Abhishek had borrowed around Rs 30,000. His family claimed that he had already repaid the amount but was still being pressured for more money. Police said he had issued a blank cheque, which was allegedly used to threaten him.