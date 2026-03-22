Bhopal News: Legacy Waste Paves National Highway; NHAI Uses Adampur Garbage NH-146 Construction | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun using legacy waste from the Adampur dumpsite for the construction of the NH-146 corridor connecting Bhopal to Sagar via Raisen.

According to NHAI, 15 dumper loads of scientifically processed inert waste, each carrying approximately 30 tonnes, were transported and layered at the project site on Sunday. By evening, more than 400 tonnes of waste had already been used in the road construction.

Officials said that before being used in construction, the legacy waste undergoes a multi-stage scientific treatment process. Recyclable materials such as plastic, metal and glass are separated.

Plastic waste is shredded and blended with bitumen to improve road durability, while inert materials are used in the sub-base layer to enhance load-bearing strength. Earlier, NHAI had formally requested the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to supply nearly 10 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste to support sustainable construction practices.

However, BMC officials said that only about 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of total waste was available at the Adampur Cantonment site, with efforts underway to meet the remaining requirement.

Tender row may affect supply

The development comes amid a potential conflict within the BMC over waste disposal contracts. The civic body had floated a Rs33 crore tender, which was awarded to a private firm, Saurashtra Company, for Rs55 crore. With NHAI now seeking to utilise the same waste for infrastructure purposes, the corporation may reconsider or cancel the contract. A final decision is expected at an upcoming council meeting.

Ayodhya bypass plan on hold

The Adampur waste was also planned to be used for a 10-lane road widening project along the 16km Ayodhya Bypass stretch from Ratnagiri to Asaram Crossing. Although laboratory tests confirmed the material s suitability, the project is currently on hold following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

This is for the first time that inert waste from the Adampur landfill is being used for NH-146 construction. Each batch is scientifically tested to ensure only suitable material is used for building the road base.

Devansh Nuwal, NHAI project director