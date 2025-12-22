 Bhopal News: Leader Remark During Karni Sena Stir Creates A Row, Video Goes Viral
During the agitation, several leaders expressed their views. One of the leaders from Hindu Mahasabha, Vishwakarma Guru, said “We want to fight for our rights. We want to form our government at any cost, no matter if money has to be collected, somebody has to be killed or Delhi bombarded. He further said, “We are not concerned about anyone. Women, sisters, youths can to go hell.

article-image
Karni Sena Stir Ends In Harda As Probe Ordered, Five Cops Suspended | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A leader who participated in the Karni Sena agitation in Harda on Sunday allegedly wants to form a government by hook or by crook, as per a video that went viral on social media on Monday. However, the Karni Sena claimed the video was not authentic but fabricated.

To note, recently the Karni Sena members launched an agitation against the district administration of Harda to press their 19-point charter of demands. The stir was later called off after action against five cops.

article-image

During the agitation, several leaders expressed their views. One of the leaders from Hindu Mahasabha, Vishwakarma Guru, said “We want to fight for our rights. We want to form our government at any cost, no matter if money has to be collected, somebody has to be killed or Delhi bombarded.

He further said, “We are not concerned about anyone. Women, sisters, youths can to go hell. We just want to form our government”. Karni Sena activist Yogendra Singh said that the outfit had also come to know about the video, but primarily it was doctored. He claimed that they were searching for the full video.

SP Harda Shashank said that a letter had been submitted to the police complaining about the statement given during the programme.

The police have summoned the leader to register his statement and have instituted an enquiry to check the authenticity of the video. Action will be taken after collecting facts.

