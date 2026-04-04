Bhopal News: late-Night Fare Dispute Turns Violent, Cross Cases Registered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night dispute over fare and drop location between a youth and a cab driver in Chunabhatti area turned violent on Friday. Police have registered cross cases against both parties and launched an investigation.

According to police, Yogendra, a resident of Trilanga in Shahpura and his friend had booked a cab after his scooter broke down. The trouble began when the cab reached the pre-set drop location but Yogendra asked the driver to go further.

The driver demanded additional fare for the extra distance, which led to a heated argument.

Allegedly, the youth and his associates abused the driver and refused to pay extra charges, forcing him to leave. However, the situation took a serious turn when the driver later returned with several other drivers to the youth’s residence. The group created a ruckus outside the house and both sides got involved in a physical fight.

After receiving information, Chunabhatti police reached the spot and took both parties to the police station. Based on complaints from both sides, counter cases have been registered. The CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events and identify those involved, police officials said.