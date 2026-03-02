Bhopal News: Large Number Of Rooms Lying Vacant At Paid Old Age Home | FP Photo/AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than a month has passed since its inauguration, but the paid old age home Sandhya Chaaya is struggling to attract financially well-off elderly people who can afford the high rent for staying and complete care.

Constructed by the Social Justice Department, the facility was handed over to Sewa Bharti for operation on a monthly rent basis.

An employee of Sewa Bharti, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that out of 34 rooms of different sizes, only two are currently occupied. One single room houses a retired officer, while a double room is occupied by an elderly couple from Indore.

“The high rent may be the reason for the large number of vacant rooms. Many people come for inquiries, but most find the charges too high to afford living here,” he said.

Every month, Sewa Bharti is required to pay around Rs 3 lakh in rent to the Social Justice Department. With most rooms vacant, the organisation struggles even to cover maintenance costs.

A senior officer of the Social Justice Department said the home was handed over to Sewa Bharti in September. So far, Sewa Bharti has not paid any rent. A letter has been recently sent to clear pending dues.

When the home was ready, Sewa Bharti office-bearers hurried to inaugurate it, citing high demand for a paid old age facility. But now, the organisation faces challenges in attracting residents.

One office-bearer said a senior-level meeting was recently held to address the low occupancy. The outcome will be known in a few days, but he admitted that financial burden will increase if rooms remain vacant.

Principal Secretary of Social Justice Department, Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar, told Free Press that since the home was built by the department, efforts are underway to increase its popularity. A video has been prepared for YouTube showcasing facilities and importance of the home, along with other promotional steps.