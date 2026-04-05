Bhopal News: Kotma Incident-- CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced financial support of Rs 9 lakh for the families of those killed in the building collapse in Kotma in Anuppur district.

Three people had died in the incident. On Sunday morning, the death toll rose to three after authorities recovered the body of a woman at 11 am.

Anuppur district collector Harshal Pancholi said seven persons were pulled out of the debris overnight of whom three died. Officials fear more individuals may still be trapped.

The assistance announced by chief minister includes Rs 4 lakh from Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, Rs 4 lakh under the Sambal Scheme and Rs1 lakh from Red Cross. Injured survivors will receive Rs 2 lakh from the discretionary fund and Rs 50,000 from Red Cross.

On Saturday at 5.30 pm, panic gripped Kotma when a four-storeyed building, identified as Agarwal Lodge, suddenly collapsed near the bus stand.

Minister Dilip Ahirwar, district collector Harshal Pancholi and Superintendent of Police Moti-ur-Rehman have been supervising operations on the ground. Local residents pointed to a deep pit dug at an adjacent construction site as a possible cause of the collapse.