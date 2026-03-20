Bhopal News: Kolkata Businessman Booked For Harassing Woman CA | Representation Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chunabhatti police on Friday registered a case against a Kolkata-based businessman for allegedly harassing a woman chartered accountant.

The suspect had allegedly been troubling the victim for nearly nine months despite an earlier police case against him.

According to police, the 29-year-old complainant is currently residing in Bhopal. Last year, she created a profile on a matrimonial website in search of a suitable match. Through the platform, she came in contact with a man identified as Vishal, who claimed to be a businessman based in Kolkata.

During their conversations, Vishal reportedly asked the woman to share some photographs. However, after a few days, his behaviour allegedly changed, prompting the woman to distance herself from him. Angered by this, the suspect allegedly uploaded her photographs on social media platforms without her consent.

The woman then approached the local police station, where a case was registered against the suspect under the IT Act. Despite the case, Vishal allegedly continued to harass her by creating multiple fake social media accounts.

The woman even changed her residence due to continuous harassment. After suffering mental harassment, she again approached Chunabhatti police on Thursday night and filed another complaint against the suspect.