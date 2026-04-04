Bhopal News: Kerosene Distribution; Petrol Pump Dealers Flag Logistical Risks, Say Rollout Not Feasible | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the distribution of kerosene has not started in the state, the petrol pump operators have raised concerns over dispensing the fuel at stations. Operators said kerosene distribution from petrol pumps was not feasible.

While the move aims to ease distribution, setting up storage and ensuring consistent supply at up to two designated pumps per district poses logistical challenges, particularly in urban areas that phased out kerosene years ago.

Petrol pump operators will also have to adhere to safety and operational guidelines of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) while storing a different product.

Akhil Bharatiya Upbhokta Congress president BS Sharma said, “Petrol pump operators will have to make separate tank arrangements to dispense kerosene at about Rs 80 per litre.

However, petrol pump operators do not have sufficient space after installing tanks for premium petrol, normal petrol and diesel. There will also be allegations that petrol pump operators are selling adulterated, kerosene-mixed petrol.”

MP Petrol Pump Dealers Association president Ajay Singh said, “The Union government has temporarily permitted select petrol pumps, up to two per district, to sell kerosene to households.

It should have been authorised to fair price shops. Now that kerosene has to be distributed through petrol pumps, it is challenging for operators to sell it at stations. Secondly, we will have to obtain a licence for storing explosives from the authority. In this, risks are many and benefits are nominal.”