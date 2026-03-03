 Bhopal News: Jumbo Challenge; Forest Department Explores Co-Existence Plan In Shahdol
Bhopal News: Jumbo Challenge; Forest Department Explores Co-Existence Plan In Shahdol

Keeping this in view, the Forest Department has assured villagers that they will receive compensation in case elephants damage their crops. A workshop on elephant management was held in Bandhavgarh recently, where forest officials received training on addressing the challenges posed by the animals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
Bhopal News: Jumbo Challenge; Forest Department Explores Co-Existence Plan In Shahdol | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest Department is exploring solutions to the problems posed by elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and Shahdol division. The animals migrated to these areas from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and have been living there for several years.

As their population has been increasing steadily, forest officials are working on measures to ensure co-existence between villagers and elephants.

A small population of elephants is frequently spotted in the Shahdol division. As a result, a forest department team remains on alert in the area. Officials advise residents to follow safety protocols during night hours, as elephants often venture out of the forest at night and enter nearby farms in search of food.

In May 2025, three villagers were killed by elephants in separate incidents in Shahdol district. The victims were attacked while collecting tendu patta leaves in the forest. The incidents had triggered panic among villagers.

