Bhopal News: JUDA Puts Off Strike Till March 16 After Dy CM’s Assurance | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) on Monday put off its strike till next Monday after a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.

According to JUDA, a delegation met Deputy CM and health commissioner regarding fulfilment of demands. After assurance that demands would be considered within next 6–7 days, JUDA suspended the strike on Monday evening.

Earlier, JUDA had gone on strike protesting government’s failure to implement annual CPI-based stipend hike due in April 2025. The protest affected OPD services across state, with doctors demanding revision to address inflation, which had been promised after a 2021 strike.

Resident doctors, senior residents and interns led by JUDA had boycotted outpatient (OPD) services over pending CPI-based stipend revision. The impact was seen in medical college hospitals across state. However, emergency services continued and only critical patients were treated in operating theatres.

In Bhopal, JUDA ran parallel OPD on Hamidia Hospital campus. Patients bore the brunt of strike on Monday, with many waiting for treatment since morning.

According to JUDA, planned surgeries such as lens implant procedures in ophthalmology and knee surgeries in orthopaedics were postponed. However, GMC Dean Dr Kavita Singh denied claim, stating no surgery was postponed.