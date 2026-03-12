Bhopal News: IT Sleuths Conduct Searches At Mining Businessman Dilip Gupta’s Premises | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Income Tax department conducted search operations against mining businessman Dilip Gupta on Wednesday. Sleuths of the Delhi-Kanpur wing of the department carried out the searches to probe alleged tax evasion.

Local officials said a team from outside the state conducted searches at Gupta’s residence and office. Documents related to financial transactions are being examined to detect possible tax evasion.

The search operation began in the morning hours. Police personnel were deployed outside Gupta’s house and offices during the exercise.

Officials said the searches may continue for one or more days. However, officers of the Madhya Pradesh Income Tax Department remained tight-lipped about the operation.

Earlier EOW action

In November 2025, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had raided Gupta’s residence and office in connection with an alleged cheating case involving investors.

Gupta was accused of cheating Vineet Jain and his mother through companies DG Mines & Minerals Private Limited and Shri Maa Cementic Private Limited.

He allegedly lured investors by promising high returns on investments in the companies. Later, the investors alleged that the promised returns were not paid and the money was not returned. Following a complaint by Jain, the EOW registered a case and conducted raids on Gupta’s properties.