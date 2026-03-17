Bhopal News: Industrial & Commercial Units Asked To Take PNG Connection Amid LPG Shortage

Bhopal News: Industrial & Commercial Units Asked To Take PNG Connection | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis, the government has appealed to industrial and commercial units to take Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections as per availability. The government said the supply of PNG remains undisrupted and will continue in the future.

Meanwhile, action against black marketing of gas cylinders is underway in the state. As many as 1,825 gas cylinders were seized from 1,116 places across the state and in eight cases, FIRs were filed.

Additional chief secretary, food and civil supplies department, Rashmi Arun Shami reviewed the LPG situation at Mantralaya on Monday and issued directives to ensure smooth supply of gas cylinders.

The government and oil companies have assured people that there is adequate availability of gas cylinders and urged them to avoid visiting gas agencies to book cylinders. However, people continue to queue up outside gas agencies for bookings.

Chaos as people try to book multiple cylinders

An officer of the food and civil supplies department said there is no shortage of gas cylinders in the state. However, some people are trying to obtain multiple cylinders registered in the names of different family members.They are attempting to book cylinders in the names of relatives such as mother, uncle, brother and others.