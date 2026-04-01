Bhopal News: India Scripting New History, Next Century Ours, says Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh said India is poised to lead the 21st century, citing its rapidly growing economy and ability to overcome challenges.

“India’s economy is the fastest emerging economy in the world, and the coming century will be of India,” Singh said while addressing the concluding session of the two-day Young MLA Convention for legislators from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh at the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha premises on Tuesday.

“India is scripting a new history by handling various challenges,” Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar exhorted young MLAs to use their leadership skills for innovation and face challenges. Highlighting the importance of reading, he said MLAs should always retain the attitude of a student.

He administered five pledges to young MLAs, urging them to play an important role in inclusive democracy, act as a bridge between the public and the government, inspire people to participate in the democratic process, work honestly, and remain aware.

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region’s Rahul Karad said such conventions should be held in every Assembly. Along with training and education, he stressed the importance of Artificial Intelligence. Around 40 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh expressed their views during the two-day convention.