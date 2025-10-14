 Bhopal News: I-T Searches Continued On Premises Of Dilip Buildcon For Day-2, Documents Seized
The I-T team from Punjab continued to raid the premises of the Dilip Buildcon of Dilip Suryawanshi, the richest man in Bhopal, for the second day on Tuesday

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The I-T team from Punjab continued to raid the premises of the Dilip Buildcon of Dilip Suryawanshi, the richest man in Bhopal, for the second day on Tuesday.

The probe is underway in connection with the shares of the company. According to sources, when the I-T sleuths were raiding the premises of the company, they laid their hands on some clues about the Dilip Buildcon.

The team came across several documents during the raids. The team also raided the premises of Arnil Technocrat Private Limited.

According to sources, the raid is linked with this company, too, but the I-T officials have yet to clarify the reasons for carrying out raids on the premises of Dilip Buildcon.

The offices of the I-T department in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were not part of the team.

Many people have expressed surprise at the I-T Department’s decision to leave out the local police and its offices.

Dilip Buildcon is working in different states, including Goa, where the company is dealing with a big project. The I-T surveys have rattled many people.

