Bhopal News: I-T Raids On Up-Linked Mining Tycoon Dileep Gupta’s Premises | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The income-tax raids on the residential and official premises of mining businessman Dileep Gupta continued for the second day on Thursday.

The Kanpur I-T Investing Wing raided the premises of Gupta. The raids were related to digging granite in UP.

The names of former legislator of the BJP Yuvraj Singh, a BSP leader, and others figured in the raid.

The IT sleuths may register a case for stealing lakhs of rupees against these mining traders.

Along with digging granite, Gupta is involved in real estate and the business of medical items. So, his premises were raided.

Raids were on the business premises of Gupta because of his links with those people.

According to sources, the IT sleuths came across a volley of documents at the residence of Gupta.

Gupta is involved in several other businesses, including mining. The IT sleuths also found documents concerned with his other businesses.

The documents found at Gupta’s residence were made in the name of different persons.

Documents were also related to the partnership of different people. The I-T sleuths will question these people.