Bhopal News: Hotel Worker Found Murdered At Home In Kamla Nagar | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old hotel employee was found murdered at his residence in New Basera under Kamla Nagar police station on Friday morning.

The victim Dharmendra Singh Chauhan was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon while he was asleep. His body was discovered on the bed with multiple stab wounds including deep cuts on the neck.

According to Kamla Nagar police station incharge Nirupa Pandey, Dharmendra worked as a waiter at a hotel and had returned home after his shift on Thursday night.

After taking dinner he went to sleep in a separate room. His wife and three daughters are currently staying at her parents’ home, while Dharmendra lived with his eight-year-old son, father, younger brother and the brother’s two children.

The incident came to light when Dharmendra’s father woke up in the morning and found his son lying in a pool of blood. He immediately informed police control room after which police reached the spot with forensic experts. The body was sent for post-mortem and samples were collected from the crime scene.

Dharmendra’s father claimed he was clueless about who could have killed his son or when the assailant entered the house. He denied having any suspicion on anyone.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder may have been committed by someone known to the victim. Police have also learned that Dharmendra had an argument with his younger brother a day before the incident. A murder case is being registered and further investigation is underway, police added.