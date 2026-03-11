Bhopal News: Hotel And Catering Traders Submit Memo Over Ban On Commercial LPG | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of traders associated with hotels, dhabas, restaurants and catering businesses submitted a memorandum to the Bhopal collector on Wednesday regarding the ban on commercial gas cylinder orders.

Those present included Tejkul Pal Singh Pali, former president Bhopal chamber of commerce, and Murali Harwani of Manohar Dairy from the hotel industry, along with Dharmendra Sharma, district president of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Bhopal, and representatives from the business community.

The memorandum was submitted to ADM sumit Pandey, addressed to district collector on behalf of the hotel industry and the wider business community.

Dharmendra Sharma, district president of CAIT Bhopal, said the ban on commercial gas cylinder orders was causing difficulties for small traders operating hotels, dhabas, restaurants and catering businesses in the city. The disruption in supply was severely affecting their daily operations.

He said wedding ceremonies and other social events were currently in high demand, and commercial gas cylinders were essential for catering services and large gatherings. The disruption in cylinder availability was causing financial losses for businesses and inconvenience to citizens organising weddings and other events.

Sharma added that a large number of labourers, workers, students and other residents depend on hotels and restaurants for their daily meals. The disruption in the supply of gas cylinders is affecting the operations of these establishments and could lead to food shortages for the public.

He said the issue should be addressed with a humanitarian and compassionate approach.

Traders said that instead of a complete ban, arrangements should be made to supply limited or fixed quantities of commercial gas cylinders so that businesses such as hotels, dhabas, restaurants and catering services can continue operating at a minimal level.