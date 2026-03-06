Bhopal News: High Court Orders Inquiry Against Trial Judge For Non-Compliance | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, Gwalior bench, recommended an inquiry against a trial court judge for failure to comply with its order directing an enquiry in a property dispute case.

In April 2024, HC had directed the trial court, Bhind, to conduct an inquiry to find out whether a status quo order was violated by raising construction on a disputed property. Justice GS Ahluwalia rejected the explanation given by trial judge Vivek Pal, currently posted as ADJ in Bhind.

After the enquiry report was not received even by November 2025, HC asked the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Bhind to seek an explanation from the trial court judge. Soon thereafter, Judge Pal obtained a spot inspection report from the Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) and forwarded it directly to HC.

In January 2026, HC found such conduct unacceptable and asked the Principal District and Sessions Judge to probe whether any inquiry had been conducted at all. The Principal District and Sessions Judge found that the trial court judge was negligent in discharging his duties.

Advocate Anand Bharadwaj, appearing for the applicant, told Free Press, At present, Judge Vivek Pal is posted as ADJ in Bhind. In fact, he had sent the spot inspection report directly to HC. His act irked HC, which ordered an inquiry against him.

The trial judge s explanation was not satisfactory as he did not assign any reason for not recording the evidence of witnesses before submitting the report.