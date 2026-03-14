Bhopal News: High Court Directs Scrutiny Of T&CP Joint Director's Caste Certificate | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, has directed the High Power Caste Scrutiny Committee to verify the caste certificate of Neeraj Anand Likhar within 90 days.

Likhar is currently posted as joint director in Town and Country Planning (T&CP) and has been given additional charge as City Planner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The order was passed by Justice Vishal Mishra.

The caste certificate of Ajay Anand Likhar, elder brother of Neeraj Anand Likhar and former engineer in PWD, had already been cancelled by the Committee after due verification.

Both brothers derive caste status from the same lineage, ancestry and place of origin. Their caste certificates were issued by the same authority during the same period and based on identical factual grounds.

Despite judicial determination declaring one brother’s claim invalid, Neeraj Anand Likhar continues to hold appointments, promotions and service benefits under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota.

Advocate Kapil Sharma, representing the petitioner, said: “When caste certificate of elder brother Ajay Likhar was cancelled, how has Neeraj Anand Likhar obtained a government job and continues in service? We challenged his caste certificate. HC has ordered verification within 90 days.”