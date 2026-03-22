Bhopal News: Government Teachers Challenge TET In Apex Court | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An organisation representing teachers of government schools in Madhya Pradesh will file a review petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the government order making it mandatory for teachers to take an examination.

Representatives of government teachers said they were forced to approach the top court as their memorandum to the Chief Minister, School Education Minister and top functionaries of the Directorate of Public Response have not drawn response.

The state government has ordered teachers working in primary and middle schools run by it to appear for Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). The order applies to all teachers recruited before 2011. After 2011, TET was made part of the recruitment process.

The teachers, some of whom have been teaching for decades, have to take the examination compulsorily. Clearing it will also be mandatory for them. Those who fail to take the test or clear it will lose their jobs.

Representatives of teachers unions said it was unjust and unfair to force teachers to take an examination years after their recruitment, with the threat that they would be sacked if they do not secure qualifying marks. The TET is likely to be held in July-August this year.

Many state governments have filed review petitions in the Supreme Court on the same issue to protect the interests of their teachers. But Madhya Pradesh Government is doing nothing, said Upendra Kaushal, working president MP Shikshak Sangh.

He said they hired services of former MP court judge SK Gangele, adding, We are hopeful that the court will grant a stay on the government order.