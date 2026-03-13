Bhopal News: Government Seeks Time In High Court For UCIL Soil, Groundwater Cleanup Plan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Friday filed an affidavit in Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, seeking more time to submit a plan for assessment and remediation of contaminated soil and groundwater in and around premises of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL), Bhopal.

Government also sought time for detoxification and decontamination of corroded UCIL plant and time-bound remediation of UCIL site.

The matter related to cleanup of toxic waste of Union Carbide came up before division bench of Justice Vivek Kumar Singh and Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari.

A meeting was held on March 3, 2026 with Additional Chief Secretary (Health) and other officials to invite organisations that can carry out assessment and remediation work. Next hearing in matter has been fixed for April 23.

The government has also submitted an action taken report in High Court. According to report, the government informed court that 337 MT of chemical waste of Union Carbide Corporation has been disposed of following court directions. Deputy secretary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department, K K Dubey, submitted action report.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action said after disposal of 337 MT chemical waste of UCC, government must now move towards remediation of contaminated soil and groundwater in and around plant premises, along with detoxification and decontamination of corroded structures and time-bound remediation of UCIL site.