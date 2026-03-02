Bhopal News: Government Okays ₹129 Crore To Raise 2 New SISF Battalions | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has approved a budget of Rs 129 crore to raise two battalions of State Industrial Security Force (SISF).

SISF is probably only force in state that has earned its entire expenditure in 10 years and deposited Rs 118 crore in government coffers. The force earned Rs 511 crore by providing security personnel to government and private companies. Despite this performance, SISF is facing shortage of manpower, which could affect industrial development in state.

After Global Investors Summit (GIS) held on February 24 and 25, 2025, in Bhopal, demand for this force has increased. Officials said a proposal to recruit 2,000 jawans was sent to state government, which has been approved.

Expansion blueprint

Two battalions will be raised, with 983 personnel in each battalion. A state headquarters will be constructed at PHQ premises. Two battalion headquarters will be set up in Bhopal and Rewa. In Bhopal, police are searching for land to construct battalion building. The force will also purchase equipment related to industrial security requirements, vehicles, vans, ammunition and other gadgets.

Present users

At present, force is providing security to SECL, Power Generation Company, Bharat Oman Refineries, Bina, MOIL, Balaghat

Employee Selection Board, IDBI Bank, Central Bank, Bank of India,

Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Indian Bank, PNB, Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan, Bhopal, and Hindustan Copper, Balaghat

Security charges

Security system is provided at following rates:

Inspector Annual: Rs 16,34,600 | Daily: Rs 5,400

Sub Inspector Annual: Rs 16,10,900 | Daily: Rs 4,540

ASI Annual: Rs 9,49,000 | Daily: Rs 4,390

Head Constable Annual: Rs 9,29,900 | Daily: Rs 3,000

Constable Annual: Rs 9,24,800 | Daily: Rs 2,850

Among these, Constable and Head Constable are deployed on security duty with INSAS rifles, while ranks above are deployed with revolver.

Official response

The proposal is with government. Details will be shared after receiving approval from government, said ADG, SAF, Chanchal Shekhar.