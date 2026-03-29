Bhopal News: GMC Recruitment Advert For Super Speciality Triggers Controversy | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The advertisement to recruit professors, associate professors and assistant professors published recently on behalf of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) has triggered controversy as no details have been provided about recruitment of assistant professors.

The appointments are to be made for super speciality in the paediatric department.

According to advertisement, six posts are to be filled by professors and three posts by associate professors. However, nothing has been mentioned about posts or vacancies of assistant professors. It has, however, been clarified that recruitment will be made for all three categories, that is, professors, associate professors and assistant professors.

The recruitment has been restricted to GMC, Bhopal, while these are direct recruitments and are expected to be open to all. This has raised concerns that the process may be limited internally within GMC, restricting candidates from other medical colleges to apply.

Professors will be appointed in gynaecology, paediatrics, paediatrics (cardiology), paediatrics (neurology), paediatrics (neonatology) and orthopaedics. Associate professors will be appointed in paediatrics (cardiology), paediatrics (neurology) and paediatrics (neonatology).

Akash Soni, executive member of Federation of All India Medical Association, said, It is a major lapse on the part of Directorate of Medical Education as well as GMC, Bhopal, as it should have mentioned vacancies and posts for assistant professors.

GMC dean Dr Kavita Singh said, First, the recruitment will be internal. If posts remain vacant, then it will be opened to others. Many in GMC are waiting for promotions.