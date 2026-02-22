Bhopal News: Global Tiger Forum Starts Scientific Study On Caracal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A scientific study has started in Mandsaur’s Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary on caracal, a moderately sized wild cat characterised by a robust build with tufted ears.

This study is being done by the Global Tiger Forum (GTF) and will continue for three months or till the start of the monsoon season.

The findings will help in knowing the presence and actual number of caracals, which mainly feeds on birds, rodents like rats and hares etc.

Interacting with the Free Press, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary’s head Sanjay Raurkela said that the findings of the study could help in chalking out a strategy for the conservation of Caracal habitat. Normally this animal hides amid small grass and bushes.

The Global Tiger Forum (GTF) team led by biologist Shreyash started the study three to four days back with the help another agency, using trap cameras.

Caracals can leap up to three metres to catch birds and is an agile hunter.

Sources said that a Caracal was sighted in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary accidentally in the trap cameras meant for surveillance of cheetahs.

The caracal was captured first in June and then in July. After this the sanctuary officials approached the Global Tiger Forum which later decided to carry out the study on caracal.

An official of the sanctuary said that the Global Tiger Forum team had installed around 35 to 40 trap cameras in west range. The study would be done by focusing on different areas on a regular basis. More or less, the study will be carried out in five or six areas of the sanctuary.

Mostly seen in MP during British period

The caracal was mostly spotted during British period in MP. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Shubhranjan Sen told the Free Press that the presence of Caracal was mostly recorded in the state during the British period.

After that, there was very little recorded evidence in the past 70 years. A year ago, a study was done in Sheopur to find out about the presence of Caracal but it ended without any findings. It is learnt that the Caracal was also spotted in the Chambal region but it is yet to be confirmed.